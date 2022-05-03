New Delhi: In the latest episode of the Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp, a shocking eviction occured which left everyone in the jail shocked. At the beginning of the episode, Azmah confessed that she has a crush on Shivam Sharma and Prince Narula but she thinks of Shivam as more of a friend. Azmah told Munawar that she has strong feelings for Prince even though he is married.

She joked that it is okay for a man to have a wife and a girlfriend. Munawar said that it might be but why would he choose you as a girlfriend.

When Munawar told Prince about this, he told her that Azmah is probably trying to create a narrative to create buzz in the show.

Later, the contestants were asked to take part in a task where they had to make pots from scratch and then a professional potterer had to judge their creations.

Jailor Karan Kundrra made an appearance on the show and interacted with the finalists. He asked Payal why she didn't pitch for her friend Azmah and why Azmah didn't support Payal in the last task. The two stated that they both thought that Prince Narula deserved to be in the finale and that they didn't want their friendship to get in the way of a task.

Later, Payal Rohatgi broke down and said that she didn't mean to spoil relations with Azmah and Shivam and had apologised to them earlier. However, Shivam was not ready to make amends with her.

Karan, then, took the inmates to the arena where Saisha Shinde and Poonam Pandey had to compete with each other to secure their position in the finale.

Since it was a task of physical strength, Saisha was able to overpower Poonam and won the task quite easily.

This left Poonam in tears as she knew she would be locked out of the show and unfortunately, she was. At the end of the episode, all the inmates bid her goodbye.