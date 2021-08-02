Wanted to prove actors are intelligent: TV actress Ashnoor Kaur on scoring 94% in her CBSE 12th exam

New Delhi: After TV star Ashnoor Kaur, popularly known for her role in Patiala Babes, passed her CBSE 12th examination with flying colours, she sat down and spoke about how her achievement helped in changing the perception people have about actors. In an interview with a leading daily, the actress expressed that she wanted to show people that actors can also be intelligent and change the perception of them having beauty but no brain.

She told News18, "I wanted to set an example. Many people came to me and said that you have proved us wrong that actors can’t be intelligent. They are intelligent. It is about your passion, your talent and your choices. It is not related to mental ability and intellect."

Kaur also spoke about how she was a nervous wreck before the results were declared. She revealed that when she saw the results, she and her parents screamed in excitement.

She said, "I was expecting that my result will be good. I had worked very hard. I had given my hundred per cent in all my vivas and practicals because I did not want to disappoint myself. I had set expectations. I wanted to make my parents proud. Before the results, I was nervous. I had not checked my class 11th grades and did not know how it would all be counted in the final result. My parents were there with me when I checked it online. We all screamed in excitement. It was a nice family moment. I have recently got a Shih Tzu pup and he also started licking me."

The young actress has already planned her way ahead and expressed that she has a keen interest in Media. Hence, she might opt for BMM. She also expressed her desire to study abroad.

"I wish to pursue BMM and focus on my studies. For my masters, I might go abroad. Apart from acting, I also want to learn filmmaking and direction," she revealed in an interview with ETimes.

What's even more impressive is that Ashnoor recently booked a new house, and wants to turn it into her dream house. "I have booked a new house and it is my dream house. It is under construction. It feels good as it reflects that you are growing up, doing things on your own. Hard work pays. The house will be ready by next year first half. I have shifted to a new house, but I didn’t buy that."

Ashnoor had a penchant for showbiz from a young age itself. The actress made her acting debut in Jhansi Ki Rani at the age of 5. Eventually, she starred in shows such as Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, etc. She is popularly known for her performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes.