Watch Lake Placid: Legacy as the movie premieres on &flix

Not all those who wander are lost, but it certainly does not mean you stroll in places that are restricted. Humans tend to interfere when the warnings clearly mention staying out of it. One such team is set out on an expedition to reveal secrets of an area removed from modern-day maps and what follows them is pure wrath and terror.

For the first time on Indian television, &flix, the destination for the biggest Hollywood hits, is set to premiere Lake Placid: Legacy, this Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 9 PM.

Movies like Lake Placid, Lake Placid 2, Lake Placid 3, Lake Placid: The Final Chapter and Lake Placid vs Anaconda have thrilled the audience with its suspense and action. Adding to the franchise, Lake Placid: Legacy is directed by Darrell Roodt and supported by a powerful performance of Kathrine Bell as Jade and Tim Rozon as Sam, the film gives you a chance to #LeapForth into a world where 'Survival of the fittest' moto is tested and returning home might not be an option but a necessity.

Legacy sends across a team of young explorers who are setting out on an adventure to unearth secrets of an abandoned area which has no trace on modern maps and is hidden behind electric fences. During their exploration, they reach an unrestricted facility which has a horrific background; the island was once home to deadly predators. Before the explorers get a chance to get out of the hell hole, they're trapped, and our hapless heroes get dragged into a battle for their lives, will they make it out alive?

