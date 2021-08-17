हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karan Johar

Watch what you say on 'Big Boss OTT': Karan Johar's mom's advice to him

Host Karan Johar got a sound piece of advice from none other than his mother, Hiroo Johar, before he signed up for ‘Bigg Boss OTT.

Watch what you say on &#039;Big Boss OTT&#039;: Karan Johar&#039;s mom&#039;s advice to him
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Host Karan Johar got a sound piece of advice from none other than his mother, Hiroo Johar, before he signed up for ‘Bigg Boss OTT.

When Karan was approached for the show, he was shocked, but his mom was speechless. She was just not sure whether her son, who had witnessed some heavy social media bashing during the first pandemic wave lockdown, should at all take up the project that is ruled only by public opinion, and only that alone, as celebrities lay themselves bare to be judged.

Hiroo decided to take matters into her own hands and lend some advice. Karan's mother asked him to be careful of whatever he is going to say in the show.

Hiroo told Karan: "Watch what you say, who you say it to and when you say it."  

Now that's some good advice. But do you think Karan will manage to live up to his mom's expectations? Well, only time will tell!

‘Bigg Boss OTT' is streaming LIVE 24X7 on Voot in a historic first.

Karan Johar, Bigg Boss, Karan Johar's mom advice, Bigg Boss OTT
