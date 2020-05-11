Web series SIN will keep you hooked till the very end!

New Delhi: Whodunits, murder mysteries, investigation and thrillers, Bollywood has dazzled us with several tales based on these themes. From the era of black-and-white films to the present day, we have witnessed an avalanche of iconic crime mysteries. The web too has witnessed several crime thrillers and the recent one in ‘SIN’, streaming on Addatimes. It is directed by Arunava Khasnobis and stars Aryan D Roy, Sweta Mishra and Lakshya Punjabi among others.

The six-episode series has been extensively shot across Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal. It is an investigation drama focusing on the world of carnal fantasies, drugs and deep criminal conspiracies.

‘SIN’ is an assertive blend of crime detection, raw fantasy, and millennial lifestyle. This web series will keep you hooked till the very end and you just cannot even miss a second of it.

The mysterious death of a young girl in the hills triggers an investigation that reveals the alleys of a high-profile organised crime in Kolkata, involving drugs, sex-trafficking and murder. ‘SIN’ is an investigation drama shot originally in Hindi, although it is available in Bengali as a dubbed version.

Ready to watch ‘SIN’?