When 'A Thursday' star Neha Dhupia once made her co-star wash hands 5 times before kissing it on set

New Delhi: Neha Dhupia, Yami Gautam, and Atul Kulkarni recently featured on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their new film 'A Thursday'. During one of the segments on the show, Kapil Sharma joked that during the shoot of Dus Kahaniyaan Neha made her co-star Mahesh Manjrekar wash his hands 5 times before kissing it for a scene.

Responding to his witty remark, Neha said, "Main shaadishuda hun, main bilkul aise roles ab…" further gesturing that she doesn't pick these types of roles anymore.

Watch the promo here:

'A Thursday' explores the dark side of human nature, unpredictable turn of events and secretive schemes. Yami’s character Naina is shown to be completely unscrupulous and would not mind gunning down young kids in her quest to make a police officer to the Prime Minister of the country speaking to her directly and understanding her demands.

Loaded with suspense and unprecedented situations, ‘A Thursday’ is directed by Behzad Khambata, and boasts of an ensemble star cast including veteran actor Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni apart from Yami Gautam.

‘A Thursday’ is premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on 17th February 2022. It is also streaming on Hulu.