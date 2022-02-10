हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
A Thursday trailer

'A Thursday' trailer: Yami Gautam plays a nefarious school teacher who puts 16 kids life at stake

A Thursday’ is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 17th February 2022. It will also be available on Hulu for streaming. 

&#039;A Thursday&#039; trailer: Yami Gautam plays a nefarious school teacher who puts 16 kids life at stake

Mumbai: Yami Gautam's headlined ‘A Thursday’ trailer is launched on Thursday (February 10) and promises edge-of-the-seat mystery drama. The trailer begins with a joyful backdrop of a kindergarten where one can hear kids giggling. But the next moment, the preschool teacher Naina Jaiswal (played by Yami Gautam), suddenly takes her students hostage. Why has Naina taken such a drastic step? What is her final objective? A million questions are evoked on seeing the trailer.

‘A Thursday’ explores the dark side of human nature, unpredictable turn of events and secretive schemes. Yami’s character Naina is shown to be completely unscrupulous and would not mind gunning down young kids in her quest to make a police officer to the Prime Minister of the country speaking to her directly and understanding her demands.

Loaded with suspense and unprecedented situations, ‘A Thursday’ is directed by Behzad Khambata, and boasts of an ensemble star-cast including veteran actor Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni apart from Yami Gautam.

 

Talking about essaying such a character for the first time in her career Yami Gautam said, “I have never ever played such a distinct character like Naina! She projects so many diverse emotions. I have really put in a lot of effort to  portray her in different shades. She is a teacher, who always looks after the children and she has taken them hostage, transforming her from a protector to a threat. That situation itself is so tense with multiple layers to it. A Thursday is an absolute roller coaster ride and I totally loved being a part of it!”

