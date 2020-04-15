When Mahabharat's Duryodhan aka Puneet Issar played Raavan at the Royal Opera House show - In pics

New Delhi: The only good which lockdown has brought in are the 90s shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat making a way back into our otherwise mundane lives. Every household in the country is glued to either their television sets of mobile applications, watching the epic unfold one more time.

These epic shows not only made a return and once again topped the TRPs for Doordarshan but the lead actors portraying important roles also got showered with immense love from the audience -- all over again.

If Ramayan's Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Hanuman and Raavan, played by Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri, Dara Singh and Arvind Trivedi respectively itched a strong memory then lead characters from 'Mahabharat' too hold a special place in people's hearts.

Actor Puneet Issar, who played the iconic role of Duryodhan in BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' became a household name with the show which first was telecast back in 1988. He acted in many Bollywood and South movies. He was also seen mythological films such as 'Suryaputra Shani-Dev' where he played the titular role of Saturn god - Lord Shani.

But not many are aware of him playing Raavan on stage.

Yes! In fact, Puneet played the character of Raavan in a play which was recently staged at Mumbai's famous The Royal Opera House. Puneet had posted a poster of his play on Instagram too.

He is a veteran at playing such strong and tough characters, be it on-screen or stage.

Puneet was also a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 8, hosted by superstar Salman Khan.