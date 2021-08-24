When someone slashed Kaun Banega Crorepati winner Harshvardhan Nawathe’s palm with a blade!

New Delhi: Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 kick-started from Monday onwards. While the show is already hitting the headlines, it was Harshvardhan Nawathe who is back in news.

Remember Harshvardhan Nawathe from Kaun Banega Crorepati season 2000? He was the one who won Rs 1 crore and became the overnight sensation and a household name among all.

According to the reports published by Hindustan Times, Harshvardhan who had lots of fans around him all the time just to get a sight of him or autograph of him was once badly mobbed by his fans.

According to the report, he said, “I was attending an event where there was a huge crowd and my friends (who were also my bodyguards on days) were stuck somewhere and I was somewhere else, so when I was getting down from the stage I couldn't find my friends and got mobbed. Everyone was trying to touch me and shake hands with me and later I found my hand sticky. I pulled my hand and found it bleeding. So, someone had slashed my palm with a blade. You know that thin cut that you don't realise but it bleeds. So, these kinds of incidents have also happened to me. But mostly things have been positive with me and people have been kind."

He even shared that next day of the incident he met late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray who noticed the cut on his hand and also enquired about it.

For the unversed, Kaun Banega Crorepati, is country's most viewed quiz show will begin its 13th season on Sony TV from tonight at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Since its inception, the show has been famous for its highly informative, entertaining and gripping content and has topped the popularity charts since the year 2000.

The show has been hosted by Amitabh Bachchan barring the 2007 season when Shah Rukh Khan took over for one season.

On the film front, Amitabh will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ which will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film also has Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. He also has a part in Nag Ashwin’s untitled next starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Then he will be also seen in Rumy Jafry’s ‘Chehre’ co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty in lead roles.