KBC 13 first contestant Gyaan Raj was not allowed to touch Amitabh Bachchan’s feet- Here’s why!

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is back with his most popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13. The show will witness some of the most-talented bunch of contestants who will be sharing their journey with the host and star of the show Big B.

Now, in order to keep up the excitement, the makers have released a new promo which has a small snippet of the upcoming episode.

In the promo, Big B will be introducing with the first contestant of the show. The first contestant to sit on the hot seat was Gyaan Raj from Jharkhand. He is a young science teacher who teaches robotics and drones to the children of the state.

Appreciating about him, Amitabh also shared that he is one of the 100 young scientists of PSA, who have been chosen to give suggestions to the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gyaan Raj in an interview to Times Now talked about his personal experience of meeting the legend for the first time and also Big B’s reaction on his name.

He shared that the contestants were not allowed to touch his feet or hand due to COVID and the step was taken as a precautionary measure.

Describing further about it, he said, “Unke haath pair chhoone ka permission nahin tha. He asked my name, and said 'aapka naam thoda alag type ka hai and he found it really interesting. Then he also asked about the backstory of my name. Then we talked a lot about different things".

For the unversed, Kaun Banega Crorepati, is country's most viewed quiz show will begin its 13th season on Sony TV from tonight at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Since its inception, the show has been famous for its highly informative, entertaining and gripping content and has topped the popularity charts since the year 2000.

The show has been hosted by Amitabh Bachchan barring the 2007 season when Shah Rukh Khan took over for one season.

On the film front, Amitabh will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ which will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film also has Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. He also has a part in Nag Ashwin’s untitled next starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Then he will be also seen in Rumy Jafry’s ‘Chehre’ co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty in lead roles.