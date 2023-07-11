Who Is Elvish Yadav, YouTuber Who Is Rumoured To Enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 As First Wild Card Contestant

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' has managed to generate enough buzz among the viewers and getting lots of attention because of its interesting content. The show, hosted by Salman Khan was recently extended by two more weeks by the makers. So far, five contestants including Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswami, Ayesha Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri and Cyrus Broacha have been eliminated from the reality show.



While Bigg Boss buffs have been elated with the show extension, it appears that the makers are planning to bring some more drama to the house by roping in wild card contestants in the house. While no official confirmation has been made on the same, in internet is abuzz with reports of Elvish Yadav entering the Bigg Boss OTT house.





WHO IS ELVISH YADAV?

Elvish Yadav is a famous YouTube creator who makes short films that are popular on the platform. Elvish owns two channels, one by the name of 'Elvish Yadav Vlogs' and 'Elvish Yadav', and focuses on high-end cars. His two channels have 4.7 million and 10 million subscribers. He uses the first channel to create videos whereas, on the other one, he shares his daily updates with his fans.

25-year-old Elvish also runs his own non-profit organisation, the 'Elvish Yadav Foundation'. He enjoys a fan following of over 5 million on Instagram. He is also the founder of ‘systumm clothing’, according to his Instagram profile.

He hails from Gurugram and pursued his education at Amity International School. He graduated in B.com from Hansraj College, Delhi. He started YouTubing back in 2016 and started getting an amazing response from the viewers. He got popular for his Haryanvi accent in his videos. He accumulated over a million subscribers on Youtube by February 2018, and by 2019, his channel got more than 4 million subscribers.

A few months back, Elvish was in the news after a shocking video of two men stealing flower pots from a G20 venue in Gurugram had gone viral on the internet in March 2023. Social media users had claimed that the car seen in the viral video and the one used by Elvish in a Rajasthan rally had the same registration number. However, the popular influencer took to Twitter and clarified that the car did not belong to him and appealed to everyone to not spread false information about him.



