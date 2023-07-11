Disha Patani Loses Tiger-Print Bikini Set, Flaunts Toned Body In Now-Deleted Mirror Selfie

New Delhi: Actor Disha Patani recently dropped a series of stunning photos of herself wearing a racy tiger-printed bikini set. The actor treated the internet with her gorgeous bikini pics leaving her fans stunned. She also flaunted her toned physique and well-defined abs. However, minutes after dropping her bikini photos, the 'Malang' star immediately deleted the post, leaving everyone confused. The photos were shared with a caption that read, 'I lost this swim set.'

While Disha deleted the her bikini photos minutes after sharing them on social media, they managed to leave an impact on her ardent fan followers. The photographs created a sensation and struke a conversations among followers who wondered what made the actor delete them just minutes after she shared them.





It is no hidden fact that Disha loves dropped her gorgeous bikini photos from her exotic vacations on social media.

Disha recently hit headlines after she attended an event in New Delhi along with her former rumoured beau Tiger Shroff, his sister Krishna Shroff and his mom Ayesha Shroff. It was the first time since their alleged break-up that Disha and Tiger were seen together in public. Several pictures and videos of them arriving at the event and interacting went viral on the internet leaving their fans gushing. Starting from their public appearances together to travelling together in a chartered plane, their pictures and videos were all over the internet and were no less than a treat for their fans.

For years, it was reported that Disha and Tiger were in a relationship. However, the actors never acknowledged their relationship or their breakup. The two also reportedly took several mini-vacations together. While they never dropped photos were each other on social media, fans often noticed the similarities in their Instagram stories and posts and guessed that they were together.

Disha has her kitty full with films like 'Yodha', an action thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. It is produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions and also features Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. 'Yodha' is scheduled for theatrical release on December 15, 2023. She will also be seen in 'Project K', an epic science fiction film written and directed by Nag Ashwin. The film stars an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and is slated for release on May 9, 2024.

Tiger Shroff has a number of projects lined up for release. The actor will be seen with his 'Heropanti' co-star Kriti Sanon in 'Ganapath'. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the first part is scheduled to release in theatres in December this year. Next, he has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay Kumar lined up. It is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is lined up for release on Eid 2024. Apart from these films, Tiger also announced a new film 'Screw Dheela', which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan.