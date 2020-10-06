Why #BoycottKapilSharmaShow is trending on Twitter - Check out reactions!

New Delhi: 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is at the receiving end on Twitter for its act featuring Kiku Sharda. Over the weekend, actor Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha graced the show to promote their music video 'Bambai Main Ka Ba' and in one of the segments, Kiku and Krushna Abhishek presented a show named 'Raddi News'. For the internet, the act was directed to a journalist and his news channel covering actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and the Bollywood drugs probe largely.

The 'Raddi News' act didn't go down well for a particular audience and #BoycottKapilSharmaShow has been trending on Twitter for hours now.

Take a look at how Twitter reacted:

#BoycottKapilSharmaShow

A little patience was expected from you @KapilSharmaK9. You #disappointed many of us today. — Prashant (@Prashan09910628) October 4, 2020

#BoycottKapilSharmaShow i shall never watch this show — Ar. Surya Kanta Giri (@ar_kanta) October 2, 2020

However, for some, it was a rib-tickling act:

Meanwhile, 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is also trending big time for veteran actor Mukesh Khanna's explosive statement regarding it. He has slammed 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for its content and revealed why he wasn't seen in the 'Mahabharat' cast reunion episode.

"Kapil's show may be very popular, but for me, there isn't a worse show than this. It is full of double-meaning dialogues, vulgarity in which the men wear women's clothes, do cheap things and people laugh," Mukesh Khanna said in a social media post.