Disha Parmar

Why is TV actress Disha Parmar trending? 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Rahul Vaidya might be the reason

Disha Parmar made her debut in 2012 daily soap Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. 

New Delhi: Popular television actress Disha Parmar is trending big time on Twitter. Reason? Well, it has got to do with Bigg Bigg 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya. Clips of the young singer expressing his fondness for hiss close friend Disha Parmar have gone viral.

In one of the clips, he can be seen discussing his personal life with Kavita Kaushik. And in the recent promo of the show, Rahul is seen proposing to her. Take a look at a few tweets and clips: 

The TV actress celebrates her birthday on November 11 and looks like Rahul is wishing her with a sweet proposal. 

Disha Parmar made her debut in 2012 daily soap Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She has featured in several ad commercials as well. 

She was later seen in Woh Apna Sa TV show and received viewers love as well. 

Rahul Vaidya meanwhile is one of the most talked-about contestants inside the 'Bigg Boss 14'. He too has amassed huge fan love as is seen as a strong participant on the game show. 

 

