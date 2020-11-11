Why is TV actress Disha Parmar trending? 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Rahul Vaidya might be the reason

New Delhi: Popular television actress Disha Parmar is trending big time on Twitter. Reason? Well, it has got to do with Bigg Bigg 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya. Clips of the young singer expressing his fondness for hiss close friend Disha Parmar have gone viral.

In one of the clips, he can be seen discussing his personal life with Kavita Kaushik. And in the recent promo of the show, Rahul is seen proposing to her. Take a look at a few tweets and clips:

#HappyBirthdayDishaParmar

May God bless you both. My two favorite in one frame. I have grown up watching u @disha11parmar in the PKDHMM n trust me u were I have always liked u as a person. Plz keep supporting our champ @rahulvaidya23 #RahulVaidya #DishaParmar pic.twitter.com/mVoW47U8PD — PrAnShU RaJ (HINAHOLIC) (@PrAnShU78138755) November 10, 2020

Omg, why am I getting emotional after watching the promo @ColorsTV @BiggBoss please show the entire proposal....kuch bhi cut mat krna

Every single contestant is sooo happy@disha11parmar @rahulvaidya23 #RahulVaidya #DishaParmar #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/aFGPCyGnDy — Rahul Vaidya Fan (@L_u_e_u_r) November 10, 2020

The TV actress celebrates her birthday on November 11 and looks like Rahul is wishing her with a sweet proposal.

Disha Parmar made her debut in 2012 daily soap Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She has featured in several ad commercials as well.

She was later seen in Woh Apna Sa TV show and received viewers love as well.

Rahul Vaidya meanwhile is one of the most talked-about contestants inside the 'Bigg Boss 14'. He too has amassed huge fan love as is seen as a strong participant on the game show.