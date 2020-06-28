Why 'Ramayan' stars once 'ran for their lives' while shooting, Dipika Chikhlia reveals

New Delhi: Actress Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, who played the role of Sita in 'Ramayan', often shares some interesting stories from her shooting days. Recently, Dipika revealed how she and her other co-stars Arun Govil (Ram) and Sunil Lahri (Lakshman) "ran for their lives" after completing a shooting schedule for the show as they spotted a big fat snake on the sets.

The snake hung around the tree but the trio didn't realise it until they were asked by a crew member to clear the location.

"We were busy with the shoot, learning lines and so on ... the day was as normal as could be, after the scene got over our cameraman Ajit Naik (cinematography) came to tell us, 'Please vacate the place and don’t stand underneath the tree' and we were wondering - all the three actors - as to what was the hurry and why so abrupt," Dipika shared in an Instagram post.

She added, "He asked all the technicians also to clear the field ... Sagar saab was also wondering what happened ... and then he pointed out to a huge fat snake on the tree and what followed after that was we all RAN for our life."

Read her post here:

Ramanand Sagar's ‘Ramayan’ is over three-decade-old. It made a comeback to the small screens in March after the lockdown was announced. Soon, it became the world's most-watched show. When it was telecast for the first time, the serial had broken all records of popularity, and it repeated it's history again after over 30 years.

‘Ramayan’ starred Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Dipika played Sita and Sunil Lahri featured as Lakshman. Dara Singh and Arvind Trivedi were cast as Hanuman and Ravan, respectively.