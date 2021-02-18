हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kapil Sharma

Will he or won't he? Sunil Grover's comeback on Kapil Sharma's show

For the uninitiated, Sunil and Kapil had a fallout in 2017 allegedly after a brawl in a flight. The two never worked together after the reported incident, however, remained cordial with each other. Kapil Sharma is on a paternity break these days. 

Will he or won&#039;t he? Sunil Grover&#039;s comeback on Kapil Sharma&#039;s show
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Speculations have been on an all-time high on whether actor-comedian Sunil Grover will be seen making his comeback on Kapil Sharma's popular show. While some claimed that he will, others are now stating that he won't. 

Days after the buzz around Sunil Grover's comeback on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' caught fire, several reports are claiming that he might not be seen on the comedy show. 

A report in Indian Express states that both Kapil and Sunil have mutual respect for each other and prefer to stay cordial. But working together again seems like a distant dream. 

There has been no word on the development from either Kapil or Sunil.

For the uninitiated, Sunil and Kapil had a fallout in 2017 allegedly after a brawl in a flight. The two never worked together after the reported incident, however, remained cordial with each other. 

Kapil Sharma is on a paternity break these days. He and wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby boy on February 1, 2021. The duo already has a year old daughter named Anayra. 

Kapil married Ginni on December 12, 2018. 

 

