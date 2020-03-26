Wondering what’s keeping Sidharth Shukla busy during quarantine break? Here’s the answer

New Delhi: ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner Sidharth Shukla is doing the unexpected during the quarantine break. Guess what he is up to? Ummm.... Sidharth is busy with household chores and helping his mother with kitchen duties (something which he didn’t like doing in the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ house). On his Instagram stories, Sidharth has shared glimpses of what he is cooking and captioned them as “domesticated me”. He can be seen making rotis and cooking a curry simultaneously.

Take a look:

In an interview to The Times Of India recently, Sidharth said that his mother always wanted him to help her in the kitchen and revealed how he is utilising the break.

“I have been at home with family. In the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, we were locked up with strangers but this time around it's with loved ones. It's great catching up on conversations, helping out mom in the kitchen (something she had always wanted me to do which I can now thanks to ‘Bigg Boss’) and catching up on shows together.”

Meanwhile, Sidharth's music video ‘Bhula Dunga’ also featuring his co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill also released earlier this week. The song is loved ballad sung and composed by Darshan Raval. ‘Bhula Dunga’ marked Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s first collaboration post-‘Bigg Boss 13’.