World TV Premiere of Vidyut Jammwal's 'Commando 3' on Zee Cinema

'Iraade Kar Buland, Khauf ko pachhaad de…Leke saath sabko aaj ek dahaad de'. Sweeping off the country with never-seen-before action will be the unstoppable Karanveer Dogra, who's back to put an end to the looming terror threat on his country. With a gripping storyline and non-stop action, Commando 3, the third instalment of the finest action-thriller franchise, will keep you at the edge of your seats. Exhibiting his incredible physical prowess and continuing his role as Commando Karanveer Singh Dogra is Vidyut Jammwal.

Directed by Aditya Datt, Commando 3 also stars Adah Sharma who reprises her role as Bhavna Reddy and Gulshan Devaiah as Buraq Ansari, the antagonist. The movie also marks the Bollywood debut of Angira Dhar who plays the role of a British intelligence officer, Mallika Sood. So, this Sunday, 31st May at 12 noon, get into the action mode with Commando 3 on Zee Cinema.

Elaborating on the key message of the movie, Vidyut Jammwal says, “With every movie in the Commando franchise, we aim at raising the bar of action in addition to introducing new sequences and stunts. In the first movie, we incorporated one form of Kalaripayattu in the stunts, in the second the character demanded that I bulked up and now in Commando 3, we have returned with another form of Kalaripayattu for which I had to return to my lean frame and reacquaint my body with flexibility. This movie is about bringing the nation together, forgetting the differences that arise from caste, creed and religion and working towards a better tomorrow. It is an engrossing story and our director Aditya has visualized great action for it, giving it a different spin. With Commando 3 set to have its World Television Premiere on Zee Cinema, I hope all you ardent action lovers enjoy the movie thoroughly in the comforts of your home while you practice social distancing.”

Expressing her excitement towards the action scenes in the movie, Adah Sharma says, “I am fortunate to be part of Commando 3, one of India's biggest action franchises. With the 3rd edition, I am reprising the role of inspector undercover agent, Bhavana Reddy. She's an unusual leading lady, Sarcastic and street smart. Also, it is rare that the female lead gets to do comedy along with action and I'm glad the audience loved it. I've been training in gymnastics and martial arts all my life and I finally got to showcase my skills here. The action in this film is very real and something that you haven't experienced before. When the film released in theatres, I was thrilled seeing the reactions, the whistles at each punch and kick, tears and laughter and now I can't wait for the reactions of the audience viewing it at home as its all set for its World Television Premiere.”

With a sense of something big taking place in the nation, the Mumbai Police arrest three terror suspects and hand them over to commando Karanveer Singh Dogra to solve the case. On further investigation, Karan realizes that the mastermind behind the terror threats is in London and is remotely operating from there. With an attempt to put an end to it, the Indian Government sends Karan along with an encounter specialist cop Bhavana Reddy. To help Karan, British intelligence officers Mallika Sood and Armaan are assigned to the mission. On the other hand, Buraq Ansari, the mastermind who specializes in brainwashing the youth into terrorism for his own selfish motives tries to capture and execute the Indian agents before they arrest him. And, thus begins the cats and mouse chase.

To find out how commando Karanveer Dogra puts an end to the terror attack, watch the World Television Premiere of Commando 3 on 31st May at 12 noon only on Zee Cinema.