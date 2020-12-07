हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
divya bhatnagar

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Divya Bhatnagar dies of COVID-19 complications, Devoleena Bhattacharjee pays tribute

Divya Bhatnagar was admitted to a Mumbai hospital a week ago in a critical condition after she tested positive for COVID-19.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@divyabhatnagarofficial

New Delhi: Actress Divya Bhatnagar, best known for her role in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', died on Monday due to coronavirus complications. TV star Devoleena Bhattacharjee and actress Shilpa Shirodkar took to social media to pay condolences to Divya with emotional notes.

"Jab koi kisi k saath nahi hota tha toh bas tu hi hoti thi...Divu tu hi toh meri apni thi jisse main daant sakti thi,ruth sakti thi,dil ki baat keh sakti thi..I know life was too hard on you..the pain is intolerable...but i know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows,pains,sadness,cheats,lies..I will miss you divu and tu bhi jaanti thi i loved you and cared for you...Badi tu thi par bacchi bhi tu hi thi...God bless your soul.Jahan bhi hai tu abhi bas khush reh.You will be missed & remembered. I love you @divyabhatnagarofficial.Too soon to be gone my friend... Om shanti," read Devoleena's post for her dear friend.

Meanwhile, Shilpa shared, "I'm so, so, so heartbroken. RIP my dearest, Divya."

Divya Bhatnagar was admitted to a Mumbai hospital a week ago in a critical condition after she tested positive for COVID-19.

divya bhatnagar
