On this Yoga Day, &TV artists reveal why they practice Yoga and how it helps them mentally, spiritually, and physically. 

Yoga Day special: &TV artists express their love for Yoga!

NEW DELHI: Indian sages have regarded Yoga as one of the most effective methods of establishing a connection between the body and mind since time immemorial. Every year on June 21st, International Yoga Day is celebrated to highlight its value and how it gives solace to the human body.

On this Yoga Day, &TV artists Farhana Fatema (Shanti Mishra) of Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?,  and Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti Mishra) of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai reveal why they practice Yoga and how it helps them mentally, spiritually, and physically. 

Farhana Fatema, Shanti Mishra in &TV’s Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? shared, “Yoga has let me explore more wholesome ways to respond to negative emotions. It is the ultimate tool that has helped me cope with life’s hard struggles with ease and helped me always remain optimistic and focused. I started doing Yoga to become a better performer. Doing Yoga has improved my body posture, vitality, and focus. I start my daily routine with asanas, pranayama, meditation, and chanting. Yoga is the most organic and productive way to find comfort for my mind and body. On this yoga day, I urge everyone to include some yoga in their lives for their emotional, physical, and mental well-being. "Happy Yoga Day to all." 

Aasif Sheikh, Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par hai, shared, “ On-screen, looking fresh, bright, and hilarious is never easy. There are times when I need to be alone and sit quietly. Yoga, meditation, and everything else is a terrific healthy drug for me. Yoga has taught me a new approach to being mentally and physically attractive as an actor. I have a long commute daily, so I make the most of my hours with Yoga and meditation in the car.  When I get to set, I prefer to do Padmasana and sit in the lotus posture for a few minutes to aid digestion. Yoga helps me in every way, and I would all my fans to do Yoga to stay fit physically and mentally. 

