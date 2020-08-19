Zee Africa gaining ground with new launches

New Delhi: Zee Africa added Zee Alem a new GEC to its expanding offering in the continent on 22nd June. The channel in Amharic language for Ethiopia has been received well by the viewers and is finding traction every day.

With this channel, Zee Africa has opened up a new market in the regional space and created a new revenue stream by catering to the needs of multilingual communities in the continent.

“The uptake of Zee Amharic gives us the confidence to pursue more such regional opportunities.

We have tested waters in the regional space with programming in Swahili and Zulu languages and found a definite gap for Indian content” says Harish Goyal, CEO Zee Africa & Asia Pacific

Harish further added, “Zee Alem is the first channel launched in an African language and with a large amount of positive responses from our viewers, we are exploring new markets for similar launches in the future”. Zee has two successful mainstream channels, Zee World in English and Zee Magic in French, which cater to Anglophone and Francophone viewers across the continent.

“We have always strived to be innovative in our approach to new markets, which has opened up new opportunities to grow our local footprint on the continent.” Says Ratna Siriah, Business Head Africa & Indian Ocean Islands.

With 48 countries and 6 island nations, and an estimated 1,3 Billion people representing around 14 per cent of the world's population, Zee is rapidly capturing Africa's untapped potential with its captivating content.

Currently, there are 9 Zee Channels in Africa with 6 bespoke feeds, bringing the best of Indian content to our viewers in Africa.