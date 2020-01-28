Zee Bangla brings to life a Royal Bengal Tiger with super-sophisticated AR technology

With the use of AR technology, a virtual Royal Bengal Tiger came to life in the malls of Kolkata and the city's neighbouring areas. Amidst initial reactions of shock and surprise, grew murmuring excitement to interact with a holographic life-size tiger and soon people of all ages thronged to the enclosure with smiles on their faces.

As part of the launch of its much-awaited daily show, “Bagh Bondi Khela”, a tale crafted around fantasy, adventures and age-old traditions, Zee Bangla attempted a large-scale AR activity that has never been seen before by any Bengali GEC.

In the newspaper, a picture of a tiger paw was published inviting audiences to download the Zee Bangla Bagh Bondi Khela App. Through this, people scanned the paw to witness a virtual tiger pop up on their screens and were able to take a picture with it. Garnering with over 500+ downloads in the first day.

The campaign was taken further on the ground which paved the way for an even greater immersive experience. An AR zone was created in South City Mall, Acropolis Mall, Lake Mall and other malls in and around the city and coming near it, people saw the tiger appear on a giant screen in front of them, and spent an exciting day walking around, petting and taking pictures with the mighty growling beast.

Zee Bangla delivers on the promise of connecting with the audiences

