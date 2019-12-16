Zee Bangla presents a love tale titled 'Ki Kore Bolbo Tomay'

What is love? Is it what drives us to be better, or is it what gives life its true meaning? Love can have many definitions, but what is truer more often than not is the fact that you find love where you least expect to!

'Ki Kore Bolbo Tomay' is a tale of love lost and found. Our protagonist Radhika, played by Swastika Dutta, is the girl next door, vibrant and full of love. She knows where she wants to be in life, is focused on her goals and raring to take control. A fashion designer by profession, she is fueled by her creative fire, finding solace of mind and expression in her cuts and folds.

She is engaged to Kaushik, who she is smitten with. All seemed well when on the day before their wedding, Kaushik goes missing. This takes everyone by shock, and Radhika's world comes down crushing. Amidst the heartbreak and sorrow, Radhika resolves to move on and takes up a job with a clothing line, where she meets Karna, the head of the Company.

Played by Krushal Ahuja, Karna is a flamboyant playboy and a daring businessman. He soon falls for Radhika, who is unrelenting, bearing in mind her responsibilities and obligations. What follows thereafter is a cornucopia of memorable moments, filled with love and melancholy, capturing the two protagonists in their descent into love and everything else in between.

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt. Ltd of 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', 'Tu Mera Hero', 'Punar Vivah' and 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai' fame, 'Ki Kore Bolbo Tomay' is an outright love story with smart scripting and making. Sprinkled with numerous moments that will make the viewers fall in love again, it also boasts of a beautiful title track and breath-taking outdoor locations.

Come and celebrate the new day of love this 16th December, with 'Ki Kore Bolbo Tomay' launching only on Zee Bangla, every Mon-Fri at 10:00 pm.