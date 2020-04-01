Zee Biskope becomes viewer's go-to-destination while they stay at home

While the viewers have longer viewership needs, Zee Biskope has once again proved to be their most loved destination by being the No 1 Bhojpuri channel.

It has consistently ranked as the market leader in Bihar Jharkhand Urban markets since its launch (BARC; Bihar Jharkhand; U+R; 2+ All; Wk 03-11'20). With Zee Biskope & Big Ganga, ZEEL continues to enjoy about 45% of the market share in the Bihar Jharkhand region (BARC; Bihar Jharkhand; U+R; 2+ All; Wk 11'20; Market Share).

The week witnessed the World Television Premiere of Ghoonghat Mein Ghotala which topped the charts with a whopping 2.61 TVR. It has been the highest any movie has achieved in the category this week. Along with its repeat that achieved 1.15 TVR, 3 other movies viz. Challenge, Sher Singh & Nirahua Chalal London also made it beyond the 1 TVR mark. 5 out of the Top 10 movies in the category belonged to Zee Biskope.

The strong content line-up was supported by strategic TV, digital and PR push reaching out to the right audience.

During these times when viewers are stationed at their homes, content will not only serve as an entertainment but its purpose will go beyond that - it will also act as a relief, a motivator, a psychological cushion when anxiety will be riding high in the day to day environment. Zee Biskope as a content provider will continue to keep the sense of celebration alive through its superlative collection of movies and premieres for its esteemed audience.

Zee Biskope has been leading the category through its specially curated library and premiere titles and will be super-serving the same through blockbuster titles and most favourite star movies across its established movie bands viz. Family Chokha, Labhlitis and Fattam Fight as the audience now will have longer viewership needs. Additionally, the channel has extended its weekend offering with special slots created from Friday onwards and showcasing family entertainers so the entire family can rejoice together for a longer duration than before.

With A-lister roadblocks on special days during Chaitra Navratri and other festivities, we will ensure that sense of celebration doesn't stop even if reality is a bit constrained right now.

With a strong library of 300+ superhit movies, Zee Biskope boasts biggest blockbuster movies of the last 5 years and the biggest hits of the top 3 superstars of Bhojiwood – Nirahua, Pawan and Khesari. The exclusive World Television Premier movies every weekend will bring the best-of-the-best to the small screen.

With chartbuster movies, exclusive titles, movie-based programming throughout the day, the channel is geared up to aggressively deliver its core proposition “Aathon Pahariya Loota Lahariya” (enjoy Bhojpuri entertainment throughout the day).

Watch out this space for more updates on ZEE Biskope.