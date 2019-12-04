Zee Live introduces digital learning experience for kids

Wondering how to make the winter holidays fun while the children enhance their learning skills? Zee LIVE has partnered with BasicFirst to bring you KODE - India's first-ever sci-fi engagement for children. The workshops will be held in Mumbai on 14th and 15th December 2019 at Tulip Star, Juhu.

BasicFirst, the presenting partner, and KODE share a common vision: to encourage today's digital native children to understand science and technology by making it fun. As Sci-tech increasingly continues to transform the learning experience, making it more interactive & demonstrative, KODE strives to deliver a platform to the young minds to understand and explore this digital world.

KODE has been curated by Zee LIVE to build a platform that enables a learning program for children aged 2 to 14 to understand, explore and experience the world of science and technology, which will include:

Professionally curated, age-specific workshops, including math and science board games

Witness the World and AR/VR art workshops for children aged 2 to 5

Workshops on robotics, smart fabric creation, superhero mechatronics, drone building etc, for children aged 9 and above

Workshops on automotive aeromodelling, building smart cities, material science, app making, astronomy, etc, for children aged 9 to 14.

An open kitchen for food chemistry experiments

Swaroop Banerjee, COO, Zee LIVE, said: “We create engagements through Zee LIVE that matter to the everyday lives of our viewers and consumers. We are excited to bring the nation's first science and technology learning programme for kids. We spent the last year researching the incredible speed of adoption of technology by young digital natives, the increasing evolution of screens, sensor and voice-based technology in their lives combined with how they use it. What makes KODE exciting is the quality of engagement, from robotics to lab sciences, drone tech to coding.”

Randhir Kumar, Founder & CEO, BasicFirst said, “Solving students' doubts via technology is the ultimate objective of our company. We have created a few innovative path-breaking tech-oriented products to address student's problems, queries and doubts. Our association with Zee LIVE (KODE) is based on a problem-solving approach intended to bring the passion for digital young minds which would create a more justifiable academic future for students. Sci-tech fests like KODE would certainly help students to generate interest among digital aspects to discover more about Science and Technology.”

Based on the latest UN data, these digital natives will make up 32% of the global population by 2020. Today, they are the most connected, educated and sophisticated generation of the world. 98% have used technology as part of their formal education, up to 5 devices are in use at a time and social media checked almost 100 times a day. Also, 82% want to take up a profession that enables them to work with cutting-edge technology. With the digital revolution at its peak, such engagements are vital so that young children keep up with the ever-evolving pace of life.