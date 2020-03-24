Zee Magic to launch on Orange TV - extends its Africa reach

Zee Magic, Zee Africa's popular French-dubbed General Entertainment Channel, will from 20 March 2020 be available on the Orange TV broadcast platform, effectively extending its footprint across Africa and Indian Ocean islands.

Zee Magic will be available on Orange TV and viewers can immediately tune in and start following popular series Les Changement Du Destin (Twist of Fate), Gangaa and Mehek – all dubbed in French.

“It is an exciting time for Zee Africa; Orange TV is a world-renowned broadcast platform that will enable us reach previously untapped parts of the francophone audience. We look forward to growing our French-speaking viewership with exceptional entertainment from Zee Magic,” says Harish Goyal, CEO of Zee Africa and Asia Pacific.

Zee Magic launched on 1 October 2015 on Canal Plus and has since then extended its broadcast reach to include: Parabole Maurice in November 2015; BluSat in September 2017; and StarTimes in September 2019.