Zee News Poll: Netizens feel Rubina Dilaik deserves to win Bigg Boss 14 trophy, Rahul Vaidya slips at number 2

New Delhi: The verdict is out, at least on a poll conducted by Zee News where netizens have chosen television actress Rubina Dilaik as the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 14.

In the final poll result, Rubina stood at the number one slot with 44 per cent of netizens voting for her as the winner of the Bigg Boss 14 title. Singer Rahul Krishna Vaidya slipped at number 2 with 30 per cent, Rakhi Sawant got 18 per cent and Aly Goni 8 per cent respectively.

The Bigg Boss 14 grand finale will be telecast on February 21, 2021, and top 5 finalists Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Krishna Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant are vying for the trophy.

Tonight's episode will show them watch their final journey. Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Krishna Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant shed tears upon watching it on the screens as Bigg Boss recalls their highs and lows.

Fans are divided over winners name - TV star Rubina Dilaik and singer Rahul Vaidya have amassed a massive following online. The competition will be tough as votes will decide to lifts the coveted Bigg Boss 14 trophy this season.

The show is hosted by Salman Khan and this Weekend Ka Vaar will give us our winner of 'Bigg Boss 14'.

(The winner of Bigg Boss 14 will only be declared at the grand finale episode on February 21, 2021.)