Zee Nung partners with GMM Grammy in Thailand

Zee Nung, the most popular Bollywood Thai dubbed General Entertainment channel in Thailand joined "Babb Bird Bird - Dream Journey Restage" concert last weekend at Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand. The concert was attended by over 20,000 Thai audiences.

The event was organized by GMM Grammy, a platform that has been carrying Zee Nung for the last two years.

Zee Nung is a 24-hour channel that brings the best of Bollywood Movies & Dramas dubbed in the Thai language to the Thai audiences.

Zee Nung is carried in the territory by more than 12 platforms across Thailand. The channel reaches over 3 million unique viewers. The partnership with GMM Grammy will attract millions of viewers over the next few years.