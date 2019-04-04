हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Nung partners with GMM Grammy in Thailand

Zee Nung, the most popular Bollywood Thai dubbed General Entertainment channel in Thailand joined "Babb Bird Bird - Dream Journey Restage" concert last weekend at Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand. The concert was attended by over 20,000 Thai audiences. 

The event was organized by GMM Grammy, a platform that has been carrying Zee Nung for the last two years.

Zee Nung is a 24-hour channel that brings the best of Bollywood Movies & Dramas dubbed in the Thai language to the Thai audiences. 

Zee Nung is carried in the territory by more than 12 platforms across Thailand. The channel reaches over 3 million unique viewers. The partnership with GMM Grammy will attract millions of viewers over the next few years.

 

