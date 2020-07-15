Zee Punjabi shows back with new episodes from this date!

Bored with all the repeat shows and old movies running on TV right now? There is some good news for you! Zee Punjabi has resumed shooting and your favourite shows are coming back with new episodes from 13th July 2020. Due to complete nationwide lockdown, the shooting of popular Zee Punjabi shows like Heer Ranjha, Vilaiti Bhabhi, Tu Patang Mai Dor, Kamli Ishq Di and Khasmanu Khani were on hold.

Speaking on the comeback, Mr Amit Shah, Cluster Head, North, West & Premium Channels, ZEE said, “The audience has showered us with immense love and support, making Zee Punjabi the most loved channel of Punjab in such a short span of time. We have always endeavoured to offer the best of entertainment content to keep our viewers positively engaged and entertained. Zee Punjabi is now back with fresh episodes of all its fiction shows, which will go on air very soon. The safety of our cast and crew is of utmost importance, and as a responsible broadcaster, we are going that extra mile to ensure we safeguard the interest of all artists and technicians across our sets.”

Rahul Rao, Business Head, Zee Punjabi elaborated how the entire team is going the extra mile to bring back the shows while maintaining safety protocols - “We were getting a lot of requests from our viewers to bring back the new episodes of their favourite shows. It is indeed a humbling experience to get so much love and support. We are taking all measures to keep our artists and staff safe. We hope our viewers will enjoy the new content”

The channel is coming up with 2 new offerings - “Monsoon Movie Mela” and “Sefie Sitara” in July. “Monsoon Movie Mela” will feature channel premiere of blockbuster Punjabi movies like Carry On Jatta, Jatt and Juliet, Best of Luck and Daddy Cool Munde Fool. “Selfie Sitara” will be a music request show in which you can send your selfie videos and request your favourite songs.

Zee Punjabi is available across all major cable, DTH, Freedish and digital platforms. The channel is also available on ZEEL's digital and mobile entertainment platform, ZEE5.