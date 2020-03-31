Zee Talkies announces 'Talkies Premier League'

Over the years we have realized that Cricket and Movies are the two big religions that bring the nation together. Ahead of the cricket game; promising viewers a unique mélange of competition, drama and entertainment, Zee Talkies presents its epic battle between the various genres of Marathi cinema. This summer, Zee Talkies will enthral its viewers with an interesting line-up of movies under its property 'Talkies Premier League'.

Talkies Premiere League will commence from 5th April'20 and will present a blockbuster movie every Sunday at 12 Noon and 6 PM. In Talkies Premier League, 9 movies will battle it out, catering to every movie aficionado. To encourage social distancing and to provide non-stop entertainment for fans while they are home, Zee Talkies has curated this special line up of interesting movies for its viewers.

The robust line up of blockbusters include a super hit thriller 'Tumbbad', family drama 'Bola Alakh Niranjan' and 'Truckbhar Swapna'. To lighten the atmosphere, Talkies Premier League includes 'Talkies Original' horror-comedy – 'Altoon Paltoon', which will gear up the viewers for a laughter riot. A family drama 'Daah' and a romantic comedy 'Takatak' will not only entertain the audiences but also pass an important social message to them.

Striking with a full dose of entertainment, up next in the lineup will be 'Khari Biscuit' which will take the audience on a fun ride. And lastly, the icing on the cake will be a movie which was a huge hit at the box office -'Fatteshikast'. This epic title will give a perfect culmination to Talkies Premier League property on Zee Talkies.

So, Get ready for the biggest movie battle on television 'Talkies Premier League'.

Starting 5th April'20 on Zee Talkies, every Sunday at 12 Noon and 6 PM. Don't miss this 9X dose of entertainment!