Zee Talkies' Biggest Marathi Viewer's Choice Award - Maharashtracha Favorite Kon 2019 on Jan 12

New Delhi: Zee Talkies' Maharashtracha Favorite Kon is the only viewer's choice awards which has made a mark in being the most popular awards in the Marathi industry for over a decade now.

From the most innovative themes to the big names embracing the award function with their presence, these awards hold a special place in the hearts of the audience as well as the celebrities.

The Maharashtracha Favorite Kon family has grown with the support of some of the most incredible performers in the Marathi industry like Sai Tamhankar, Swwapnil Joshi, Ankush Choudhary and Sonalee Kulkarni who have bagged nomination multiple times in the 11-year journey.

The all-new edition of popular and much-awaited awards Maharashtracha Favorite Kon? 2019 witnessed some of the industry's most prestigious celebrities who came together to cheer and applaud each other. It was a starry affair, with M-town actors and actresses dazzling in their best outfits, and stunning appearances.

Along with recognizing outstanding talent and amongst all the celebration and fun, the highlight of MFK 2019 was the breath-taking performances by superstars like Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Prajakta Mali, Shivani Surve, Manasi Naik and many more. Rightly called the epitome of beauty and grace, Vaidehi Parshurami proved every bit of it true on the stage with her scintillating moves on the Pinga song.

The lovely Manasi Naik too, set the stage by fire as she grooved on the super hit songs Ye Chandrala from Takatak and Ek Dil from Padmavat and she definitely raised the level of entertainment. And, nonetheless, the man of the moment, Siddharth Jadhav restored the audience with his high energy and impressive dance performance. Also, the hilarious gags and entertaining skits kept the audience glued to their seats.

Along with bringing out hearty laughter, these skits also gave out a social message to the viewers. Apart from fiery performances and entertaining skits, the adorable bromance between Ankush and Siddharth was definitely a highlight of the evening, as Ankush Chaudhari shared his award with Siddharth Jadhav. Hosts, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi and Amey Wagh entertained everyone with their light-hearted moments and comical one-liners. Out and out it was a night of glitz and glamour, energetic performances and a nail-biting finish as the winners of MFK 2019 were announced.

Viewers can witness the star-studded event Maharashtracha Favorite Kon? 2019 on Sunday 12th January at 6.30 PM only on Zee Talkies.