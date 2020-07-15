Zee Talkies - Maharashtra's No.1 in first quarter

With the citizens confined to their homes during the lockdown, Entertainment via television has been a respite. The leading Marathi movie channel Zee Talkies left no stone unturned to curate a power-packed line-up that viewers have enjoyed with their families.

As it is rightly said - The proof is in the pudding, Zee Talkies garnered the highest ever Q1 GRPs since the inception of the channel with 151 GRPs in MH U+R. The channel as a leader maintained its spot at number 1 across all the markets in Maharashtra. With the market share of 59% in Marathi movie genre (MH U Pay HHs), the channel has surely struck a chord with its viewers. Not only that, Zee Talkies has been amongst the top 5 viewed channels across 700+ channels in this quarter. The success continues with Zee Talkies HD's growth up by 123% over Q4 of the last financial year.

Let's look back at how all of this was achieved? The channel's belief in the proverb - Necessity is the mother of all inventions - helped create magic and it continued providing non-stop entertainment to the audiences. Strategically placed WTPs, Film Festivals, Birthday Specials and Mash-ups kept the viewers hooked to the channel. In addition to the 'Talkies Premier League', the robust programming created a lot of affinity amongst the audience. With movie festival offerings like 'Tu Chal Pudha', the channel showcased films that truly helped motivate the viewers in these trying times. Special shows like – “Indurkar Maharaj Vishesh”, musical mash-up of “Bolava Vitthal, Pahava Vitthal” elevated the festive spirit in the houses of Maharashtra on the auspicious occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi.

The channel's social pages topped the charts with an engagement of 9 Lacs+ on Facebook and 5 Lac+ on Instagram, becoming the most engaged page amongst Hindi and Marathi Movie channels. The “Ashok Saraf Vadhdiwas Special” activity received an overwhelming response. The fans not only wished the celebrity but also saw their birthday wishes displayed on the channel. This became the second most-viewed Facebook LIVE video of the year 2020 across Marathi genre social space. The channel also hosted a 6-hour LIVE event on its Facebook page on “Ashadi Ekadashi”. First time ever 10 renowned kirtankars of Maharashtra came on FB LIVE to interact with the digital audiences.

In months to come, Zee Talkies will continue to surprise the audiences. Blockbuster movies of Superstars in “Superstar Sunday”, “Sharavan Special” Film Festival, World Television Premieres, “Vadhdiwas Vishesh” Film Festivals and much more is in store.

Stay tuned to Zee Talkies for a ride full of entertainment!!