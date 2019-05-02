Zee Talkies makes a larger than life Rangoli on occasion of Maharashtra Day

Keeping in mind the values and Marathi culture that Zee Talkies has been building through its unique content, they have something for everyone in store. Bringing in the best of action, romance, thriller and comedy, Zee Talkies has raised their bars beating all the other competition channels.

While Zee Talkies entertains the audience every weekend with a range of blockbuster movies, this time they have planned something absolutely different for their viewers. On the occasion of 'Maharashtra Day' Zee Talkies has taken an initiative of making the biggest rangoli at Seawoods Grand central.

Bringing to life the elements of Maharashtrian culture, Zee Talkies will be drawing out 60 feet by 40 feet rangoli in Seawoods Grand central Mall in Navi Mumbai.

The rangoli aims to depict the various elements of our culture by highlighting some of the most important components namely Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Ganpati Bappa, Gateway of India, Lavani Dancers, Dhols and many more. In order to incorporate the importance of the Marathi Cinema, Zee Talkies as the premier Marathi movie telecast channel will also plug in the renowned faces namely Siddharth Jadhav, Sai Tamhankar, Sonalee Kulkarni, Laxmikant Berde and Ashok Saraf.

This beautiful artwork will be drawn out by the supremely talented Rangresha group. It took them over 48 hours to complete this and a total of 400 kg of Rangoli Powder is used in making it. This rangoli is supposedly the biggest Rangoli ever made on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.