Zee Talkies reigns supreme in Maharashtra

Zee Talkies became the Number 1 channel in week 24 by keeping the viewers glued to the channel with impactful film-festivals, kirtan shows and event mash-ups. With 181 GRPs in MH UR Pay 2+, Zee Talkies has taken the lead in the Marathi Genre. Additionally, across 700+ channels on Television, Zee Talkies gains the No. 2 position in Maharashtra in MHUR 2+.

The channel with its power-packed line up has garnered a market share of 61% in the Marathi movie genre across MHUR Pay 2+.

The channel has further strengthened its content offerings for its fans fulfilling its promise of non-stop quality entertainment. The reinstated show 'Man Mandira' (repeat episodes) has played a pivotal role in making Zee Talkies a slot leader for the 6 PM time band. The show has garnered a huge response in the prime-time slot, resulting in 9 GRPs in MHUR 2+.

With the film festival of “Tu Chal Pudhe” the channel showcased films that truly helped motivate the viewers in these trying times. The film line up with titles like – Taani, Jayjaykar, Palshichi P.T, De Dhakka, created a lot of affinity amongst the audience.

With Ashadhi Ekadashi around the corner, the channel has something special in-store for the viewers. A new original mash-up- “BOLAVA VITTHAL PAHAVA VITTHAL” will be presented on 1st July 8:30 PM onwards. It is an opportunity where the viewers will gain positivity and celebrate the occasion with their families in the confines of their homes.

With the desire to keep setting new benchmarks, Zee Talkies is all set to showcase wholesome entertainment in the coming months.