Zee Talkies to present Lokankika for all theatre lovers

Taking pride in being the first-ever Marathi movie channel, Zee Talkies has been entertaining the audience for more than a decade now. Along with evergreen and latest Marathi movies, the channel also keeps its audience glued to their TV screens. For years, Zee Talkies has cemented its position as a complete entertainment channel and the viewers have showered the channel with their unwavering support since its inception.

Over the past decade, Zee Talkies has always endeavoured to bring to its audience quality and entertaining content options.

The channel believes in encouraging theatre, as it is a form of expression which has, in a major way contributed towards the development of Indian television and its entertainment avenues by providing artists and talent across the board. Taking this thought forward, Zee Talkies recently associated with Loksatta Lokankika, which celebrates the spirit of Art by keeping the tradition of theatre alive in Maharashtra. Lokankika is a state-level intercollegiate competition where College students participate from different regions. Through this platform, Zee Talkies aims to acknowledge and reward talent and keep the spirit of performing arts alive in the region.

The 15-day long competition that was held between 5th – 21st December 2019, witnessed some extraordinary plays being enacted on stage and participation from different colleges across Maharashtra. The event witnessed the industry come out in strong support for the new talent. Industry veterans like Naseeruddin Shah, Sukanya Mone, Makarand Anaspure, Avinash Narkar, Kamlakar Sontakke, Prasad Kambli, Ashok Naigaonkar, Atul Parchure, Dattatray Padekar, Ajit Bhure, Vidyadhar Pathare, Vidyadhar Joshi, Rutuja Bagwe and Madhura Welankar were a part of this festival and shared their experience with the aspirants.

Zee Talkies has always strived to bring wholesome content to its audience. Be it latest movies or entertaining properties, Zee Talkies has always offered the best to the viewers. Taking today's youth's preferences and the aspiring talent into consideration, Zee Talkies decided to associate with Loksatta Lokankika. Through this property, Zee Talkies will reach out to theatre lovers, where they will get an opportunity to witness content that caters to their entertainment needs. Today's youth is very talented and with this association, Zee Talkies is taking a step towards introducing this talent to the viewers.