Zee Theatre expands its slate with 4 award-winning musical blockbusters

NEW DELHI: Zee Theatre, known for pushing the boundaries of conventional entertainment with its clutter-breaking content has now blazed a new trail by bringing four international musical blockbusters for the first time on Indian Television.

A glorious month of star-studded, award-winning musicals will begin with 'The Sound of Music Live!' which will be aired at Tata Play Theatre on May 29, followed by 'Hairspray Live!', 'Peter Pan Live!' and 'Billy Elliot: The Musical'.

Over the years, these musicals have been adapted to stage and to the big and small screen with great success and Zee Theatre's offerings have much to recommend them, including stunning production values, captivating performances and large helpings of nostalgia.

With these treats, Zee Theatre has not only diversified its slate but will tap into new audiences who will discover for the first time, the energy and verve of immersive musicals.

Take the live production of 'The Sound of Music’ which revisits the much-loved musical score with Carry Underwood, the multiple Grammy and Academy of Country Music Awards winning sensation. Underwood stars as Maria along with Stephen Moyer, Audra McDonald, Christian Borle, and Laura Benanti. Directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller and Rob Ashford, this true story based on Maria Von Trapp’s memoir, ‘The Story of the Trapp Family Singers’ has been a resounding hit from the time its first Broadway production was unveiled in 1959. Thanks to its central love story, ageless music, and family-centric wholesomeness, the musical has become an eternal favourite. Its cinematic version was the highest-grossing film of 1965 and starred Oscar winner Christopher Plummer and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Julie Andrews.

Talking about why Zee Theatre is bringing these musicals to Indian television, Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer - Special Projects, ZEEL, says, "Indian audiences are no stranger to musicals. Our cinema and theatrical traditions thrive on musicality and dance. Musicals are also a huge part of Broadway and West End and we have curated some that will resonate the most with Indian audiences. 'The Sound of Music', 'Hairspray Live!', 'Peter Pan Live!' and 'Billy Elliot: The Musical' are genre-defining stories that span coming-of-age dilemmas, love, self-discovery, and a lot more enthralling generations worldwide. These productions have much to recommend them and we are thrilled to introduce them to families across India.

Watch 'The Sound of Music Live!' at Tata Play Theatre on May 29 at 2pm and 8pm.

