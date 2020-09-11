हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee TV

Zee TV's YouTube channel becomes 2nd highest subscribed channel in Hindi GECs

The YouTube channel of its flagship Hindi General Entertainment Channel Zee TV has become the second-highest subscribed channel on YouTube in the Hindi GECs category.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. has attained another feather in its cap. The YouTube channel of its flagship Hindi General Entertainment Channel Zee TV has become the second-highest subscribed channel on YouTube in the Hindi GECs category.

On this occasion, the broadcast YouTube Team headed by Kaushik Dedhia under the leadership of Anurag Bedi has received an appreciation letter from YouTube, congratulating them on this stellar achievement of touching 50 million subscribers.

The letter mentioned, “Zee joins, quite literally, a handful of channels to have achieved and seen such dizzying heights on YouTube. It's been an absolute pleasure to work with such a dedicated team that truly understands the power of content, and indeed, the platform. We hope you take the time to celebrate all your hard work and enjoy this moment, even as all of us here at YouTube applaud and salute this huge milestone.”

 

