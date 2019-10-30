ZEE5 Global and LuLu give customers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi a chance to celebrate Diwali with Dia Mirza

Close on the heels of announcing its partnership with LuLu a few months ago for their 'Celebrating India' festival, global digital platform ZEE5 has, in association with LuLu, rolled out a series of special events for Diwali. Customers across LuLu stores in Madina Zayed Mall, Abu Dhabi and Al Barsha, Dubai were treated to a visit from Bollywood's favourite star and Kaafir's lead actor Dia Mirza who came in all the way from India for this very special Diwali celebration.

Amongst a host of fun activities, ZEE5 and LuLu curated a Rangoli competition for artists in the Middle East. Encouraging audiences to bring their A-game, the winners of the challenge got a chance to meet Dia Mirza in person and go on a shopping spree with her at LuLu's fabulous stores. They were absolutely delighted to have Dia spend the day shopping with them and share fashion tips to be in style this Diwali.

Commenting on her visit, Dia Mirza said, “It's always exciting to meet my fans from different parts of the world and I'm especially so happy to have been able to celebrate Diwali with my fans in the Middle East this time. ZEE5 has really done a tremendous job in reaching out to audiences across the globe and I'm glad I was able to be a part of this special initiative.”

In addition to the fun activities, LuLu shoppers who bought products worth 100AED or more won a one-month free subscription to ZEE5 giving them access to exclusive content including movies, shows and originals like Dia Mirza's Kaafir, Arjun Rampal's The Final Call, recently released show Bhram starring Kalki Koechlin and more.

Commenting on the same, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, “With such a large Indian diaspora residing in the Middle East, Diwali becomes one of the most popular festivals in the region. We've partnered with LuLu to make this an extra special Diwali for their customers with various exciting events and offers and hope to make this a most memorable event for them.”

Speaking on the occasion, Aboobakker TP, Regional Director of LuLu Hypermarket Abu Dhabi said, “We have always been committed to highlighting significant festivities for the Indian community like Diwali. This year, we are very proud to celebrate with Dia Mirza, who is well-known for her acting roles promoting Indian tradition and lifestyle. Through these occasions, other nationalities can experience the beauty and diversity of Indian culture. Apart from these events, we are offering a wide range of products in stores for gifting and feasting.”



ZEE5 can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or iOS App Store. The app is also available on Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TVs, Android TVs and Amazon Fire TV. ZEE5 is also available on www.ZEE5.com