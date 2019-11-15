ZEE5 Global registers huge surge in subscription revenues with their festive pack offer

Mumbai: In October, ZEE5 Global had rolled out a special festive offer in select global markets, offering a 50% discount on their Annual packs. The Diwali Special offer has seen a fantastic uptake across markets, with the Annual pack subscriptions growing nearly three-fold over a one-month period.

ZEE5 has also seen a huge surge in revenue with the introduction of this offer, driving a whopping 20% growth in total subscription revenues over the period. The offer has seen the maximum traction from markets like the Middle East, Singapore, Malaysia and the UK, amongst others.

Subscribers availing of the offer now get access to over 100,000 hours of on demand content across genres, and 60+ live TV channels. From catching Bollywood’s latest hits like Jabariya Jodi and Dreamgirl, to watching some of ZEE5’s most popular Originals like Kaafir, Fitrat, and Bhram or catching up on their favourite TV shows like Kundali Bhagya or Sembaruthi, audiences now have unlimited hours of entertainment available for them to watch anytime, and on any device of their choice.

As the largest global digital platform for Indian entertainment content, ZEE5 has time and again seen a superb response to the innovative marketing and content strategies they have rolled out in various markets, be it across their multiple on-ground events and partnerships, or across their differentiated Originals and other content. The surge in the Annual pack subscriptions post this offer only underscores the huge attraction of ZEE5’s massive and constantly refreshed content library, and love for Indian content across markets.

Commenting on the same, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, “The festive season is a very special time when families come together, and we wanted to make this an extra special Diwali for Indians living abroad by giving them even easier access to their favourite shows and movies with such an attractive offer during this festive period. The response that we have got has been fantastic across markets and only reaffirms the huge demand for our content. We’re thrilled to have made this Diwali such a memorable one for our audiences across the globe.”

ZEE5 is available on Google Play Store, iOS App Store, www.ZEE5.com as well as on Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TV, Android TVs and Amazon Fire TV.