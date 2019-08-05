close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ZEE5

ZEE5 presents suspense drama 'Barot House'

The film adds to the original content library of ZEE5 and is slated to release on 7th August 2019.

ZEE5 presents suspense drama &#039;Barot House&#039;

Barot House is a dark, gripping story inspired by true events. Written by Sanjeev K Jha and produced by Ten Years Younger Productions LLP, Dhirajj Walks of Art Pvt and New Born Films LLP, the film talks about the Barot family and the unexpected events which surround them. A suspense drama with many twists and turns, it is sure to keep audiences wondering if insanity can be a part of one's bloodline.

Barot House starring Amit Sadh and Manjari Fadnis also showcases power-packed performances by talented child artists namely Aaryan Menghji, Kiearra Soni and Kisha Arora.

Directed by Bugs Bhargava, the film went on floors this June and has been shot extensively in Daman.

The film adds to the original content library of ZEE5 and is slated to release on 7th August 2019.

 

Tags:
ZEE5Barot HouseZEE5 ORIGINALS
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 11'

Must Watch

PT21M9S

Rajya Sabha Chairman abolishes zero hour today to discuss J&K's situation