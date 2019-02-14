हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ZEE5

ZEE5 to come up with 72 new shows

On the occasion of its first anniversary the OTT platform, ZEE5 launched 72 original shows in six different languages on Thursday.

ZEE5 to come up with 72 new shows

Mumbai: On the occasion of its first anniversary the OTT platform, ZEE5 launched 72 original shows in six different languages on Thursday.

Several digital shows like 'Mirror', 'The Final Call', 'Bandit Queena', 'Hutatma', 'Poison' will be releasing throughout the year, along with the new seasons of the popular web series like `Rangbaaz` and 'Karenjit Kaur'.

Talking about the film 'The Sholey Girl' lead actress Bidita Bag told IANS here: "I am playing the character of Reshma Pathan who was the first ever stunt woman of Indian cinema. As a child, I was very curious to know who does all the action for women. It is wonderful that I have got a chance to narrate the story of such a brave woman who was way ahead of her time."

Bollywood actors and filmmakers like Arjun Rampal, Pooja Bhatt, Guneet Monga, Arbaaz Khan, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Goldie Behl among others attended the event.

Talking about '377: Aab normal' digital film, Maanvi Gangroo said: "The story of our film revolves around the decriminalization of the Act 377 and how a few characters of the film go through the journey. I am playing a lesbian character, which is very different from all my earlier work."

Asked about if making more films on homosexuality can resolve the issue of homophobia, she said, "Though there is law decriminalising homosexuality, it will take time to change people`s mind. Homophobia exists as a result of lack of knowledge and awareness.

"I think since entertainment is one of the popular forms that we all consume; these contents will be instrumental in bringing about a change. Right representation of LGBTQ community is important."

'Hutatma' is a Marathi web series featuring Anjali Patil and Vaibhav Tatvavadi.

The story of the show is set in the 1960s when the movement for a united Maharashtra took place. Back then Maharashtra, Gujarat and a part of Mysore were one state which later separated based on language."

"Our film is a fictional story based on the real-life incident," he added.

The 'Newton' famed actress Anjali is playing a pivotal role in the show and according to her, this is one of the interesting characters she has in her career.

"With my character Vidyut, I have traveled with time to an era and lived an important part of our history. Those days, women were strong yet vulnerable, and their body language was very different," said the National Award-winning actress.

Tags:
ZEE5ZEE5 showsZee5 web seriesthe final callBandit QueenaHutatma
Next
Story

Karishma Tanna to return as revenge-seeking snake woman in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama?

Must Watch

PT12M35S

DNA: Non Stop News, February 14, 2019

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close