ZEE5 unveils their December - binge holiday calendar

ZEE5 has witnessed exponential growth in the last year with more than 75+ Originals premiering on the platform across languages and genres. The platform has also successfully acquired blockbuster films, launched India's first and only fiction gamification ZEE5 Super Family (ZSF), announced big tie-ups with production houses, telcos, Smart TV brands and over and above this enhanced the UI to ensure better user experience.

The platform premiered some reverberating original stories which earned audience appreciation and multiple awards this season. Adding to this mix, they are now raising the bar higher with shows like The Chargesheet: Innocent or Guilty, Rangbaaz Phirse, Ragini MMS Returns Season 2, Karoline Kamakshi (Telugu Series) and direct to digital premiere of the film Line of Descent to name a few

The December Calendar launch was a glitzy event with the star cast of various shows being present.

The evening started with Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India addressing the guests and announcing that the platform has initiated a welfare fund for the army as a gesture to salute our heroes. She then personally called upon the stage a special guest, Lt. Colonel Sundeep Sen who was part of the NSG Commandos who were called upon to take charge of the situation during the 26/11 attack.

Also, present was producer Abhimanyu Singh, Contiloe Pictures and actors Arjan Bajwa & Arjun Bijlani who are part of the upcoming ZEE5 series The Siege: 26/11 slated to release, early next year.

The evening then moved to the unveiling of the calendar AV in the presence of the eclectic cast Jimmy Sheirgill, Sharad Kelkar, Sushant Singh, Neeraj Kabi, Arunoday Singh, Shiv Panditt, Tridha Choudhury, Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal, Giorgia Adriani amongst others.

Also, present was CEO Sunburn, Karan Singh and Indian music producer and DJ, Anish Sood and from the Sunburn Festival which is taking place in Goa on 27 December'19 and will be live-streamed exclusively on ZEE5.

With all the shows and this stellar line-up, ZEE5 has an action-packed December planned for viewers to end the year with full of entertainment. Attached below are show details for a quick glance.

Show Details as follows:

Line of Descent: Starring Abhay Deol, Ronit Roy, Prem Chopra, Neeraj Kabi, Ali Haji and Brendan Fraser the film, is set against the backdrop of Delhi, the story revolves around an Indian mafia family at war with itself following the death of the patriarch. The film will premiere in India, on 4th December exclusively on ZEE5.

Karoline Kamakshi: Starring Meena, Georgia, Angelina and Anto, the series revolves around Karoline, a badass French detective, and Kamakshi, a traditional Tamil brahmin girl and how they are required to work together with a common motive of catching the infamous drug lord, Furkin. The series heavily laced with humour is all set to release on 5th December exclusively on ZEE5

Ragini MMS Returns Season 2: Starring Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood, Navneet Kaur, Thea Dsuuza, Aarti Khetarpal and Mohit Duseja is a new spine-chilling erotic tale. The story revolves around Ragini who goes for an all-girls' trip and how things go horribly wrong when they check into a haunted hotel.

The Chargesheet - Innocent or Guilty: Starring Arunoday Singh, Tridha Choudhury, Shiv Panditt, Hrishita Bhatt, Ashwini Kalsekar, Kishori Shahane, Shakti Anand and Sikandar Kher, the show unravels the story of a badminton player who was shot dead in broad daylight.

Rangbaaz Phirse: Starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Gul Panag, Sushant Singh and Spruha Joshi in lead roles the series highlights the story of a young guy who falls through the cracks because of politics and is robbed of his youth which subsequently ruins his life. It is about misguided manipulative youth. The nine-episode series highlights how an individual is not born as a criminal but becomes one because of the circumstances around him. #NotBornACriminal

