ZEE5's Ticket to Bollywood

The pack consists of 4500+ movies across genres such as drama, comedy, romance, thrillers, docu-dramas etc.

ZEE5&#039;s Ticket to Bollywood

ZEE5, India's fastest growing ConTech brand consistently launches innovative campaigns to engage with customers. Taking a step forward and keeping consumers preferences in mind, ZEE5 has introduced #TicketToBollywood, a special campaign to promote Hindi blockbuster movies on the platform.

The pack consists of 4500+ movies across genres such as drama, comedy, romance, thrillers, docu-dramas etc. A refreshing and wide variety be it blockbusters or critically acclaimed films. The ZEE5 library has something for everyone - The Tashkent Files, Simmba, URI: The Surgical Strike, Kedarnath, The Accidental Prime Minister, Why Cheat India, Sonchiriya, Paltan, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster3 amongst others.

Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India said, “We are a nation with a high appetite for movies and engaging content. Since launch, we have carefully curated and handpicked the best films on our platform across genres. Subscribers have appreciated this as well and watched their favourite movies on ZEE5 at their convenience. We hope that #TicketToBollywood adds joy to the festive season.”

 

