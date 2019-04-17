ZEEL channels pause their content to encourage voter turnout

In a bid to encourage and mobilize viewers to cast their vote this election, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL), a leading media & entertainment powerhouse, announced the launch of a one-of-its-kind campaign called 'Grown Ups Go Vote'.

The campaign kicked off across the network prior to election week with child stars from the network appealing to the adults to fulfil their responsibility and do the grown-up thing by voting in the upcoming Indian Elections 2019.

To amplify the message and also to take a concrete measure as a media powerhouse, ZEEL has taken a stance not to air regular content for 2 hours (8am - 10am) across network channels on the days votes will be cast across respective states.

It will instead air messages aimed at encouraging people to cast their vote. The initiative has been kicked off from Voting Day 1- 11th April and will see it span the entire voting period.

Speaking on the initiative Prathyusha Agarwal, CMO, ZEEL said, "As a responsible national television network, it is our duty to encourage every Indian citizen we reach to vote. #GrownUpsGoVote is a campaign to transform voting from a chore to a celebration of civic engagement. It calls out to all adult citizens to do the grown-up thing and fulfil their responsibility to the nation's future. Pausing our content is our way of encouraging people to move out of their homes and march to the polling booths. It's a move away from our regular messaging where we ask people to watch our shows. As part of this campaign, our artists are appealing to the audience to go vote rather than sitting and watching them."

Spreading over the entire election period across all 9 languages on 39 channels (as per respective election dates) covering all key states in India, the campaign aims at adding to the milestone of the largest voter turnout that the nation seeks to achieve. We have also partnered with clients who are encouraging voter turnout and running their messages as part of the integrated push between 8 AM - 10 AM on our channels.