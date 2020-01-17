Zing Game On promises to bring together the world of music, cricket and entertainment on one platform

Presented by Haldiram's and co-powered by Fogg & Yamaha FZ-FSI, Zing Game On is the first of its kind gamified chat show that will showcase the unplugged and fun side of cricketers for the first time while being in fun banter with host Karan Wahi.

Get ready to see the unseen side of cricketers in a show filled with challenging games, music & masti with Karan. The concept of Zing Game On will focus on a new narrative from these cricketers covering their growing up years, favourite music, movies & life beyond cricket. The format of the show will showcase Karan Wahi and the cricketers challenge each other to some fun activities that will involve games, music and dance. From Suresh Raina on a Saxophone, Shikhar Dhawan impressing everyone with his flute and Shreyas Iyer breaking the stage with his rap, this show promises to reveal their never seen musical side as well!

Zing Game On will feature cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Virendra Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and many more. This 20 episode series is slated to go on air on 25th January, every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm only on Zing and will be streaming on ZEE5.

The promo is out now: https://youtu.be/5goYTWOoBmc