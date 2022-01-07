हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tennis

Adelaide International: Rohan Bopanna-Ramkumar Ramanathan enter semi-finals, Sania Mirza knocked out

Indian duo Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan booked their semi-finals spot after straight-set win, end of road for Sania Mirza in WTA tournament.

Adelaide International: Rohan Bopanna-Ramkumar Ramanathan enter semi-finals, Sania Mirza knocked out
Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan.(Source: Twitter)

India's Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan registered a resounding straight-set win to cruise into the semifinals but it was the end of the road for compatriot Sania Mirza in their respective ATP and WTA tournaments on Friday (January 7).

Bopanna and Ramkumar trounced the French-Monegasque duo of Benjamin Bonzi and Hugo Nys 6-1 6-3 in the doubles quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1 ATP 250 men's event.

However, Sania and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok endured a bad day in the office as the two failed to make the summit clash of the Adelaide International 1 WTA event.

The duo put up a fiery fight but eventually lost their doubles semifinal tie 1-6 6-2 8-10 against local favourites Ashleigh Barty and Storm Sanders in one hour five minutes. The unseeded Indian pair of veteran Bopanna and Ramkumar will now clash with the fourth seeded Bosnian-Mexican duo of Tomislav Brkic and Santiago Gonzalez for a spot in the final.

The two Indians are pairing up for the first time on the ATP tour. Should Bopanna and Ramkumar continue their good show the two may pair up for India's Davis Cup tie against Denmark scheduled to be played in New Delhi in March.

The two Adelaide events are tune up tournaments for the Australian Open, starting January 17 in Melbourne.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TennisSania MirzaRohan BopannaNadiia KichenokAdelaide InternationalRamkumar Ramanathan
Next
Story

Adelaide International: World No 1 Ashleigh Bartey cruises into semi-finals after beating Sofia Kenin

Must Watch

PT9M47S

Shahrukh will play a special role in Atlee's film!