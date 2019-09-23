Alexander Zverev helps Team Europe defend Laver Cup title

Geneva: Team Europe won the Laver Cup for a third straight year after Alexander Zverev clinched victory in a thrilling deciding match against Milos Raonic.

Zverev defeated Raonic 6-4, 3-6, 10-4 on Sunday to complete a successful title defence for the home team as they defeated Team World 13-11 after three days of play, reports ATPTour.com.

"It was an unbelievable weekend. Those guys (Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal) were screaming at me in the locker room before the Match Tie-break, saying this is how I could turn my season around. Without all of these guys on the bench, I couldn't have done it," Zverev said.

"This is very special, especially playing in front of those guys and having them trust me to play the last match."

Meanwhile, Federer said: "Team Europe has been amazing. They've fought so hard and played so well."