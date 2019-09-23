close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Laver Cup

Alexander Zverev helps Team Europe defend Laver Cup title

Zverev defeated Raonic 6-4, 3-6, 10-4 on Sunday to complete a successful title defence for the home team as they defeated Team World 13-11 after three days of play.

Alexander Zverev helps Team Europe defend Laver Cup title
Image Courtesy: Reuters

Geneva: Team Europe won the Laver Cup for a third straight year after Alexander Zverev clinched victory in a thrilling deciding match against Milos Raonic.

Zverev defeated Raonic 6-4, 3-6, 10-4 on Sunday to complete a successful title defence for the home team as they defeated Team World 13-11 after three days of play, reports ATPTour.com.

"It was an unbelievable weekend. Those guys (Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal) were screaming at me in the locker room before the Match Tie-break, saying this is how I could turn my season around. Without all of these guys on the bench, I couldn't have done it," Zverev said.

"This is very special, especially playing in front of those guys and having them trust me to play the last match."

Meanwhile, Federer said: "Team Europe has been amazing. They've fought so hard and played so well."

Tags:
Laver CupAlexander ZverevMilos RaonicRoger FedererRafael Nadal
Next
Story

Venus Williams makes first-round exit at Wuhan Open

Must Watch

PT3M52S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day