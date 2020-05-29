हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Andy Murray

Andy Murray to return to tennis with brother Jamie's tournament

Earlier this month, the ATP Tour and International Tennis Federation extended their suspensions of professional tennis until July 31.  

Andy Murray to return to tennis with brother Jamie&#039;s tournament

British former tennis World No.1 Andy Murray will return to action at a behind-closed-doors tournament organised by brother Jamie from June 23-28 in order to raise money for NHS Charities Together. Murray has not played professional tennis since the Davis Cup Finals in November last year.

"We're excited to be hosting Jamie Murray's tournament 'Schroders Battle of the Brits' at the National Tennis Centre on June 23-28," the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said on Twitter.

It is hoped the event will raise at least 100,000 pounds for the NHS charities.

"The last few months have been incredibly challenging times for everyone and we see this event as our way of giving back," Jamie was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"A lot of work has gone in to make sure this could happen and we are excited to be able to bring an action-packed week of tennis, while raising valuable funds for NHS heroes to say thank you for the amazing work they have done."

"I'm really excited to be, for the first time, bringing together the current generation of British male players to compete against one another while raising significant funds for charity," he added.

Murray, who has been battling a potentially career ending hip injury, was eyeing a return to tennis at the Miami Open in March. The tournament, and eventually the rest of the season, was indefinitely suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, the ATP Tour and International Tennis Federation extended their suspensions of professional tennis until July 31.
 

Tags:
Andy MurrayJamie MurrayATPTennis
Next
Story

Rafael Nadal returns to training, says happy to be back to tennis court
  • 1,65,799Confirmed
  • 4,706Deaths

Full coverage

  • 57,22,859Confirmed
  • 3,56,259Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M20S

Corona Top 20: Watch top 20 news stories related to Coronavirus