close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber out of Madrid Open with ankle injury

Petra Martic automatically qualified for the last-16 as a result of Kerber`s withdrawal. 

Angelique Kerber out of Madrid Open with ankle injury
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@WTA

Angelique Kerber has been forced to withdraw from the Madrid Open, she said on Tuesday, after the fourth seed at the event injured her ankle in practice ahead of her scheduled round of 32 match against Petra Martic.

The German had been one of the favourites to battle world number one Naomi Osaka for the title in the Spanish capital this week and had a chance to overhaul the Japanese at the top of the rankings.

The ankle injury is another setback for 2018 Wimbledon champion Kerber, who missed two weeks of the claycourt season after picking up a virus in Monterrey last month, and she set her sights on returning in time for next week`s Italian Open.

"I think it`s the worst (claycourt season) I ever had. I was really looking forward to this year," Kerber told a news conference.

"Hopefully I can be ready for the next big ones. I hope there are big chances to play in Rome."

Martic automatically qualified for the last 16 as a result of Kerber`s withdrawal and will meet the winner of the last 32 tie between Donna Vekic and Kristyna Pliskova taking place later on Tuesday.

Tags:
Angelique KerberMadrid OpenNaomi OsakaWimbledonTennis
Next
Story

Novak Djokovic backs Justin Gimelstob's decision to quit ATP board

Must Watch

PT3M36S

DNA analysis of Philippines' new law to ban 'gossip'