Ankita Raina makes semifinal exit from Luan ITF event

New Delhi: Ankita Raina recovered from a slow start but could not carry forward the momentum and crashed out of the USD 60,000 ITF women's event in Luan, China.

The second seed Indian lost 3-6, 6-1, 2-6 to local girl Ying-Ying Duan in the semifinals of the hardcourt tournament.

Nevertheless, it was one of better results for the Indian this season.

Ankita has entered two finals this season, winning a USD 25k event in Singapore and ending runner-up in a USD 60k tournament in Istanbul.

"I am very upset. I thought I had the match after the second set. I had good rhythm in the second and in the third as well but I don't know what went wrong. Since I knew I had the match I was more upset. I will go home and then leave for the French Open, so looking forward to that," said Ankita.

Her effort, earned Ankita, ranked 175, a total of 29 ranking points.